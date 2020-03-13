Namma Vettu Pillai Actor Sivakarthikeyan Titled ‘Most Desirable Men Of 2019’

Kollywood heartthrob Sivakarthikeyan who was last seen on the big screen in Tamil super-hero venture, Hero helmed by P.S Mithran, has been making headlines all across the internet. The reason being dashing looks and style, as Sivakarthikeyan has ranked numero uno in the poll of 30 most desirable men of the year 2019.

The poll was conducted by Chennai Times. Sivakarthikeyan has topped the poll by living behind the likes of National award-winning star Dhanush, Kollywood music sensation Anirudh Ravichander, Master actor Arjun Das, Ponniyin Selvan star Jayam Ravi among others.

The Tamil star also took to his Twitter handle to express his gratitude by thanking his fans and those who took their time out from their busy schedule to cast their vote for him.

On the work front, the actor has two big projects in his kitty in the form of thriller Doctor, and science fiction fantasy film Ayalaan.

About Doctor, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer went on floors in December, and it is being helmed by filmmaker Nelson. The film has Telugu actress Priyanka Arul Mohan of Gang Leader fame.

Ayalaan is being helmed by R.Ravikumar, and has actress Rakul Preet Singh in lead opposite Sivakarthikeyan. The science-fiction fantasy venture also has Isha Koppikar, Sharad Kelkar and Yogi Babu along with others in key roles.

