Supriya Pilgaonkar, along with late Reema Lagoo taught us how to wear masks many years ago. Wearing a mask has become the new normal amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and actor Sachin Pilgaonkar took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback video where we see his wife, actress Supriya Pilgaonkar, and late actress Reema Lagoo sporting masks.

Taking to Instagram, Sachin posted a clip from the nineties hit TV show, ” Tu Tu Main Main”.

“This was in 1995. Those confused about how to wear a mask properly, you can watch Supriya and Reema in this clip from our show ‘Tu Tu Main Main’. Good old times! Miss Reema,” Sachin captioned the video. The clip sees late Reema Lagoo and Supriya Pilgaonkar making each other wear a mask.

Sachin’s post has surely ushered in a wave of nostalgia among social media users.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “hahaha legendary.”

Another one wrote: “Miss this show so much.”

Sachin joined Instagram a few months ago, and since then he has been entertaining fans with his posts.

Actress Supriya Pilgaonkar was last seen in the Star Plus drama ‘Ishqbaaaz.’

Actress Reema Lagoo passed away in 2017. She suffered a cardiac arrest.

The actress was last seen in Star Plus’ show ‘Naamkarann’.

