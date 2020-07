Malaika Arora Shows How To Wear A Mask Correctly, Shares Pictures

Malaika Arora has given a tutorial on social media on how to wear a mask correctly.

Actress Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared three pictures of herself showing the right way a mask is worn. The first picture shows Malaika’s nose and mouth properly covered with the mask. Over the picture a green tick mark is made.



Showing how not to wear a mask, Malaika Arora in the second image has her nose out of the mask. In the last image, her mask is on her chin exposing her mouth and nose. There is a red, wrong cross mark above both the pictures.

“Please wear a mask n wear it the correct way . Protect urself and others,” she wrote alongside the image.

Malaika Arora recently stepped out for shooting amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. She took to social media and posted her experience of resuming work after four months of lockdown.

