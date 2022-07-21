Lilly Singh has been at the forefront of the digital boom. After spearheading the content on YouTube, the Canadian-Indian digital content creator and reality television star, who launched her Unicorn Island Productions back in 2018, has cracked a deal with Blink49 Studios and Bell Media on a unique first-look global scripted and second-look unscripted deal, reports Variety.

In a statement accessed by Variety, Lilly said, “I am thrilled to be collaborating with Blink49 Studios and Bell Media since they are like-minded champions of underrepresented voices.”

“With their support, I’m looking forward to bringing compelling and inclusive stories to audiences around the world.” John Morayniss, CEO of Blink49 Studios, added: “We’re delighted to be in business with Lilly Singh and Polly who are passionate storytellers, particularly when it comes to underrepresented voices in our media landscape.”