Sunny Leone To Star In Ekta Kapoor’s Web Series Based On Kamasutra?

Sunny Leone who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees in ‘Laila’ song has been missing on the big screen for a while. Though her web series came on Zee5 named Karenjit Kaur and her fans loved it. Now, Sunny is approached for new Kamasutra web series produced by Ekta Kapoor.

According to a report by Mid Day, Sunny has been approached by Ekta for a series based on Kamasutra. The report quoted, “Sunny has heard the outline of the show and has agreed in principle to be part of it. The two have earlier successfully collaborated for Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ekta is convinced that the actor is the right person for the role. Set in the 13th century, the fictional series will focus on the women of the Goli caste in Rajasthan, who used to serve as concubines to the kings,”

There have already been movies made on Kamasutra including Mira Nayar’s Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love featuring Rekha, Indira Verma and Sarita Choudhary. It was premiered at Cannes but got banned in India and Pakistan because of the subject of the movie.

