Sunil Grover Gets Emotional Watching His ‘Gerua’ Tribute To Shah Rukh Khan From Kapil Sharma’s Show!

Sunil Grover has time and again expressed his fondness and admiration for Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, when it comes to mimicking SRK, Sunil does it better than anyone out there. Yesterday, the actor-comedian got emotional seeing an old video with Khan from Kapil Sharma’s previous show ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’.

In this particular episode from 2015, Shah Rukh Khan came with his Dilwale team Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Varun Sharma, Kriti Sanon and Johnny Lever to promote the film on the show. During that time, the song ‘Gerua’ from the film was quite a big hit. Sunil Grover’s Gerua act in this episode not only won the audience’s hearts but it also left SRK speechless.

Yesterday, a fan shared Sunil’s Gerua act bit from the episode and tagged the actor-comedian. The Bharat actor reshared this video and wrote, “Somehow this makes me emotional whenever I see it.”

Somehow this makes me emotional whenever I see it. https://t.co/i1dgzggQOO — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 1, 2020

Among his stint in Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, this has been Sunil Grover’s one of the best acts!

However, Sunil no longer works with Kapil after their mid-air fight in 2018. Post that, he walked out of Sharma’s show and never returned. It took a lot of time for this matter to settle. Currently, the duo shares a cordial equation. However, it is unlikely that Sunil will return to TKKS despite fans badly wanting that to happen!

