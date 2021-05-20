Sunflower Teaser Out! Sunil Grover Breaks The Stereotypical Barrier With Ranveer Shorey, Ashish Vidyarthi

ZEE5 has consistently premiered outstanding Originals across genres and languages, the OTT giant recently announced a unique murder mystery laced with dark humour – ‘SUNFLOWER’.

With Sunil Grover leading the pack at the Sunflower society, the 8 episode web series also features Ranvir Shorey as Inspector Digendra, his team-mate Girish Kulkarni as Inspector Tambe, Ashish Vidyarthi as Dilip Iyer, Mukul Chadda as Mr Ahuja, Radha Bhatt as his wife Mrs Ahuja and joined by Ashish Kaushal as Raj Kapoor, Shonali Nagrani as Mrs Raj Kapoor and Saloni Khanna, amongst others. The web series is set to premiere on 11th June 2021.

Watch the teaser here:

📰Khabaron ke mutabik, Sunflower🏫 mein hua hai ek murder, ab hungama hoga ghar ghar. Stay tuned "Sunflower" premieres 11th June only on #ZEE5 pic.twitter.com/srN7FdQWAI — ZEE5Premium (@ZEE5Premium) May 20, 2021

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover says the first look poster of his upcoming crime comedy show “Sunflower” is all about defining the quirks about his character.

Sunil Grover plays Sonu in the show and, though not much is revealed about his character yet, the poster has the actor pointing at a squint eye.

“The poster builds a lot of intrigue around the plot as well as my character. I play Sonu in the show and if you had to describe his quirks creatively, this poster would be the perfect answer! Wait till you get introduced to all the other characters as well,” said Sunil.

The series tells the story of a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower, which houses quirky characters.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co., the series is written by Vikas Bahl and co-directed by Rahul Sengupta and Vikas Bahl.

The show streams from June 11 on Zee5.

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover has been making people laugh with his antics as a funnyman on television for years. He has also impressed with the odd serious role, as he did recently in the web series “Tandav“, or the Akshay Kumar-starrer film “Gabbar Is Back“. The advent of social media has been a boon for new-age talent over the recent years and Sunil, too, has benefitted from the platform.

“You have to see so much talent has come forth because of social media. Everyone has got a platform to express themselves and people can watch whatever they like,” Sunil Grover said.

