Actress Sakshi Sharma is all set to make her entry as Payal in the romantic drama ‘Suhaagan’, replacing Anshula Dhawan.

‘Suhaagan’ brought a whirlwind of changes in the lives of two sisters Bindiya and Payal, after the show took an leap of 10 years, taking ahead their journey of love and animosity.

Talking about her entry in the show, Sakshi said: “I feel extremely elated to get an opportunity to work with Colors once again in its popular show ‘Suhaagan’. This show has earned immense love and support from the audience, and I’m extremely happy to step aboard in the role of Payal. This is the first time I will be seen essaying a full-fledged lead character, and I’m thrilled about exploring my craft in the role of a manipulative girl- Payal who loathes her sister Bindiya for stealing the love of her life Krishna.”

“Payal’s character is full of twists and challenges and that’s what intrigued me to be a part of this show. I hope the audience love me as Payal and shower lots of warmth and support to the show,” she added.

With its enthralling storyline, ‘Suhaagan’ continues to captivate the viewers as Bindiya’s wedding with her sister’s beau Krishna in a turn of events.

Currently in the story, Krishna and Bindiya’s car breaks down amidst heavy rainfall and they decide to go back and spend the rest of the night at Bindiya’s house. As romance starts brewing between the two, Payal makes an unexpected entry and pretends to be sick which disrupts the moment.

The following day, tensions rise as Payal claims her place beside Krishna in the car as he was ready to leave. Upset over this, Bindiya warns Payal and tells her that the seat belongs to her and not otherwise.

‘Suhaagan’ airs on Colors.

Sakshi has starred in shows like ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan‘, and ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’.

