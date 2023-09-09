Suhaagan: Garima Kishnani Says Fans Won't See A Broken Bindiya, Says Now She'll "Take A Firm Stand For Herself"

The drama series ‘Suhaagan’ brought in an array of changes in its storyline as it follows the lives of two sisters Bindiya and Payal. According to actress Garima Kishnani, the show will now see a broken Bindiya finally standing up for herself.

The show’ storyline took a whole new turn, as it jumped up ten years straight in its exploration of a journey filled by both love and animosity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Garima Kishnani who plays the role of Bindiya said: “The upcoming episodes will portray how a shattered Bindiya takes a firm stand for herself. With Payal and Krishna’s unexpected marriage, she is experiencing a great deal of pain.

“I am striving to do justice to my character to ensure that the audience can deeply connect with her. I genuinely hope that the audience will continue to love the show and my character,” she added.

With its enthralling storyline, ‘Suhaagan’ has taken the attention of audiences, with the current arc seeing Krishna applying sindoor on Payal’s forehead to prevent her from marrying Rudra, shocking Bindiya and everyone present.

Baldev (Krish’s father) questions Krish’s actions, and Krishna confesses his undying love for Payal, unable to bear the thought of her making a life-changing mistake. This dramatic turn sets the stage for an unexpected and gripping series of events that intricately intertwine the lives of -Bindiya, Payal, and Krishna.

In the upcoming episodes, after Payal gets married to Krishna, she will pretend to be concerned about her sister Bindiya, all the while harbouring hidden motive to manipulate Bindiya into ending her marriage with Krishna. However, Bindiya will stand strong and reaffirm her commitment to her marriage vows with Krishna.

Talking about the highpoint on the show, Raghav Thakur, who plays the role of Krishna, said, “My character is currently undergoing a swift transformation in emotions, as he has finally confessed his love for Payal and married her, while leaving Bindiya heartbroken.”

Expressing his gratitude for the positive reception the show has received, the actor said: “I am filled with joy and gratitude seeing the kind of response our show has been receiving from the viewers and I am sure the upcoming track of the show will leave them enthralled even more.. I hope the audience enjoys this rollercoaster ride as much as I have while shooting.”

Talking about the twist in the show, Sakshi Sharma who plays the role of Payal said: “The storyline is gearing up for some intense twists and turns, where my character, Payal, is embarking on a journey of deceit and manipulation. She is determined to remove Bindiya from Krishna’s life and accomplish her goal. I hope the audience continues to shower their love on the show, just as they always have.”

‘Suhaagan’ airs on Colors Monday to Sunday.

Must Read: Laapataa Ladies: Filmmaker Kiran Rao’s Social Comedy Teaser Portrays A Hilarious Tale Of 2 Missing Brides

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News