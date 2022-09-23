There is no doubt that Netflix’s Stranger Things is one of the most loved shows across the globe. While fans of the series are awaiting the release of the final season (Season 5 is scheduled to premiere sometime between late 2023 and early 2024), one of its iconic properties is up for sale – and NO it’s not a prop. It’s the Byers’ family home.

While on the show, the home of the iconic alphabet wall was situated towards the outskirts of the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana with the (spooky) forest close by, this property – the real house, is located at 149 Coastline Rd. in Fayetteville, Georgia. Scroll down to know more details about the listing.

Per its listing on Zillow, the family home used by Joyce Byers and her sons Will Byers and Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things is on the market. Part of the listing for the property read, “THIS is the original Byers house! That’s right the home of Will, Joyce, and Jonathan Byers, just on the outskirts of the fictional town “Hawkins”. This home was featured throughout the first few seasons of the show and remains a nostalgic focal point of the series.”

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom – which was built in the 1900s, sits on six acres of land in Fayetteville, GA. The house comes with central air, electricity and open parking. With a going rate of $163/sqft and an additional 3% buyer’s agency fee, the asking rate for the Buyers House from Stranger Things is estimated at $300,000.

While this is an amazing opportunity for lovers of the series to make one of the show’s houses their own, the current owner didn’t seem too happy with the attention. The listing states that ever since the series aired and the house got loads of attention, the owner had to put up a driveway barricade as well as “Private Property” signs to keep people from trespassing.

The listing also stated that the Byers’ house from Stranger Things can be transformed into an Airbnb, short-term rental or personal residence. It stated, “Don’t get stuck in the upside down though, this home does need a full rehab, but with the right owner the potential return on investment (ROI) could be HUGE!” Given that hundreds of fans have traveled long earlier to see the property and click pictures at the house that was one of the first gateways to the upside down, we wonder how many offers the owner is up to getting now.

If you have the chance, would you buy the house the Byers lived in Stranger Things? Or would it be too spooky for you? Let us know in the comments below.

