The third season of Stranger Things came to end with Jim Hopper’s dramatic self-sacrifice. As a result, Joyce, played by Winnona Ryder, destroyed a machine which was used by the Russian government to reopen the Gate to the Upside Down. The climax of the season left fans wondering if David Harbour’s character Hopper was dead.

However, when the teaser of the Stranger Things season 4 was released earlier this year, Hopper was seen alive and imprisoned in Russia. There were several clues in the last season that pointed towards his survival but Harbour played along with his character’s death.

Recently, in an interview with Netflix, the creator of the science-fiction horror series, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer asked David Harbour how much he hated having to “hide Hopper’s fate from the public.” To which he replied, “On a scale of [one] to 10, I’d give it an 11. It was awful. I’d go on talk shows, and they’d be like, ‘So, you’re dead?’ I’d be like, ‘I guess so.’ I just had to lie to people.”

He also explained that he was aware that the fans were sceptical about his character’s death in the series since no one saw Hopper’s dead body. There were several fan theories floating around that the Harbour’s character Jim Hopper will be resurrected in the upcoming season. The actor in another interview with Total Film confirmed that the resurrection of his character was always a part of the show’s plan.

“We knew. We had talked about it. I just wanted to preserve the fantasy for everyone. And it’s such a weird position that we’re in now with so much media, that everybody wants to talk to you about it.”

Earlier in March, it was reported that filming of “Stranger Things 4” has been stopped due to coronavirus pandemic. However, a report in July stated that the production will tentatively start on September 17.

Apart from David Harbour, Stranger Things also stars Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Priah Ferguson, Cary Elwes, Jake Busey and Maya Thurman-Hawke. The first three seasons of the series is currently available on Netflix.

Must Read: S*x And The City 3: Did Cynthia Nixon Confirm Sharon Stone Replacing Kim Cattrall?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube