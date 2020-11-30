One look at actress Srishty Rode’s Instagram profile will give you an insight into the actress’s love for dance and furry animals. The actress, who has a dedicated page for her adorable Shih Tzu’s, Tiary and Troy, is a hands-on dog-mom.

“After a long day at work or otherwise, I love to come back to my babies, they are the best stress-busters ever. Tiary and Troy mean the world to me… their birthdays are celebrated with much fanfare, we buy them new clothes during festivities, they attend dog parties, they travel, and even have photoshoots done. They aren’t any less than a star!” laughs Srishty.

However, her love for animals is not limited to the domestic kind but all kinds of wildlife. Srishty Rode who recently posted pictures with horses, said, “Animals, in general, make me very happy! They tend to treat you the way you treat them and every individual should treat them with utmost kindness and love.”

Srishty Rode added, “It’s been so lovely to see people adopt pets during the lockdown, and watch nature/wildlife live in its full glory during the early months of lockdown. I have missed being out in the wild amongst nature and animals and now that restrictions have eased on travel, I am missing no opportunity to visit the countryside and spend time in nature.”

