Just like the leap of the players in the game, the sport of Kabaddi has transformed into the second-most-watched sporting league in India. Known to regale viewers with sporting documentaries of leading sporting teams around the world, Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the teaser of their upcoming original show Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Sons Of The Soil offers a fascinating insight and awe-inspiring journey of the Pro Kabaddi League team, owned by Abhishek Bachchan in the tournament’s seventh season.

Set to stream on Prime Video, the gripping documentary follows the journey of the Jaipur Pink Panthers and their quest for glory in the seventh season of the tournament.

Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories can stream Sons Of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers starting 4th December 2020.

