Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is all set to make her digital debut as her film ‘Blind’, a crime drama, is set to drop on an OTT platform.

The film will be released on Jio Cinema on July 7. Directed by Shome Makhija, the highly anticipated film boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf.

A compelling tale of resilience and determination, Blind promises to bring to life a remarkable central character who triumphs over seemingly insurmountable challenges.

Presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures Production, ‘Blind’ will premiere on July 7 on JioCinema.

Blind will mark Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s comeback to the film industry after almost four years. The actress was last seen sharing the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor.

