Solo Leveling’s second season has been nothing short of a phenomenon, smashing records left, right and center while setting new benchmarks in the anime world. With its finale now behind us, the series has clinched yet another monumental achievement, one that cements its dominance even further.

Crunchyroll Milestone: 700K Ratings and Counting

Crunchyroll has confirmed that Solo Leveling is the first anime to cross the 700K ratings mark on the platform, with a staggering 710.3K ratings. Not only did it leave behind some of the biggest names in anime, but the gap between it and the runner-up, One Piece, is enormous, 95k ratings, to be exact.

Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan are trailing behind but with such a significant lead, Solo Leveling’s reign over this record is unlikely to be challenged anytime soon.

Solo Leveling is the first anime to reach 700k ratings on Crunchyroll, beating shows like One Piece and Demon Slayer One Piece (615K)

Demon Slayer (596K)

Jujutsu Kaisen (510K)

Attack on Titan (363K) pic.twitter.com/5QLhlMqhjY — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 30, 2025

A Perfect Score: 4.9/5 and Surpassing Iconic Series

Beyond sheer numbers, the anime’s 4.9/5 rating speaks volumes and it has outshined industry giants like Jujutsu Kaisen, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and One Piece in audience scores.

The adaptation has also taken creative liberties that have paid off, fleshing out side characters and enhancing the source material in ways that even longtime fans appreciate. While debates about the story persist, the impact and success of the series are undeniable.

Solo Leveling’s Record-Breaking Achievements

This isn’t the first time Solo Leveling has shattered expectations. It has previously crashed servers, set new platform records, and even propelled Crunchyroll to explore adapting 20 other webtoons into anime. The twelfth episode of season two alone became the most-liked episode on the platform, further proving its unmatched popularity.

🚨 Solo Leveling S2 Official Trailer is Here ‼️ Season 2 Boardcast Begins From 4th January 2025 ! pic.twitter.com/1wChj2xLlW — Anime Spotlight | News (@AnimeSpotlightt) December 21, 2024

With a thriving franchise that includes games, a sequel, booming manhwa sales, and an ever-growing lineup of merchandise, Solo Leveling’s success story is far from over.

The anticipation for a third season is at an all-time high, and given the momentum, an official confirmation might not be far away. If the trend continues, this series might just go down as one of the defining anime of the decade.

