Cancellation of a recent shoot made actress Sobhita Dhulipala realise what wasting her life could actually mean.

Sobhita is currently on-location shoot, and the actress posted a string of pictures from her hotel room on Instagram, where she is seen taking mirror selfies dressed in a bathrobe paired with sunglasses and chunky earrings.

“Night shoot canned so I’m here wasting my life,” she wrote as the caption, although she did not disclose what the shoot was for.

The actress is currently gearing up for the release of “Major”, a film based on late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life.

She will also be seen in “Sitara”, co-starring actor Rajeev Siddhartha, which is the love story of an independent, feisty interior designer and an aspiring chef.

Sobhita Dhulipala is preparing for her first shoot of this year. Sobhita posted a picture of a script on Instagram. A beach could be seen in the backdrop.

“It’s a new beginning y’all wish me luck #FirstShootOf2021 #VivaLaCinema,” Sobhita Dhulipala wrote along with the image, which at present has 14.2K likes.

However, Sobhita Dhulipala did not share what she was shooting for.

Speaking about her work, the actress would be seen in “Major”, the film based on the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life. Recalling the first time she saw the Major’s photograph, the actor said she noted a likeness.

Sobhita would also be seen in “Sitara”, also starring actor Rajeev Siddhartha, which is the love story of an independent, feisty, young interior designer and a young aspiring chef. The duo recognise the flaws in their relationship and sets out to make it work.

It is also a story about a dysfunctional family told with a lot of heart and humour.

