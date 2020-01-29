EXCLUSIVE: Made In Heaven Actress Sobhita Dhulipala On Fashion: “It Is An Expression Of Who You Are”

Sobhita Dhulipala became rose to fame and gained immense popularity in 2019 because of the web series ‘Made in Heaven‘. The actress played the role of a wedding planner named Tara and gave a promising performance throughout.

It was not only Sobhita’s acting that impressed the audience, but they also fell in love with her outfits and dresses and sarees she wore in the show. The actress looked striking in everything she wore on the show and people couldn’t stop raving about her different looks and fashion sense.

In real life too, if one takes a look at the Ghost Stories actress’ Instagram story, the comments section are full of praises and compliments. Fans love the way Sobhita Dhulipala dresses and carries off herself. In an interview with Koimoi, we asked the Raman Raghav 2.0 actress what fashion means to her and if she’s particular about what she chooses to wear.

Sobhita told Koimoi, “I really like fashion because I feel like it is also an expression of who you are because how we dress is who you are. Every day in the morning we take a shower and get ready we wear something that represents us like what we like, what we don’t like and how we see ourselves. I think that reflects in the way I dress. I am experimental and I enjoy it because I feel like we just have one life and I want to live it completely.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sobhita was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s part of Netflix’s horror anthology Ghost Stories this year. She will be next seen in Made in Heaven 2 and in a Malayalam film called Kurup alongside Dulquer Salmaan.

Do you like Sobhita’s fashion sense? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!