Akshay Kumar Fans Are Furious As He Postpones Bachchan Pandey’s Release Date On Aamir Khan’s Request

Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood is indeed one of the busiest and biggest stars of Bollywood. Just recently in 2019, Akshay contributed 750 crores+ to the industry with his 4 films Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 & Good Newwz and now in 2020, he has even more interesting lineup.

While Akshay had scheduled for 4 films Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj & Bachchan Pandey to release this year, the last one got pushed to January next year.

Bachchan Pandey was initially slated to release on Christmas 2020 along with Aamir Khan’s much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha. As Aamir requested Akshay and producer Sajid Nadiadwala to reschedule BP, the task was done.

Aamir took to Twitter and thanked both Akshay & Sajid for avoiding the clash with his movie. “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love. a” he tweeted.

Even Akshay replied and confirmed that Bachchan Pandey will release on the new date.

Anytime @aamir_khan, we’re all friends here 🙃 Presenting – new look, new release date. Coming on 22nd January, 2021. In and as #BachchanPandey!

I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but 22nd January, 2021 is not that day😜 #BellBottom will now release on 2nd April, 2021!

However, the fans of Akshay are not happy with the way he always postpones his films for other star friends. The anger of fans is quite visible with the way they have reacted to the latest developments on social media.

What are your thoughts on this?

