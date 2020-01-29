WHOA! Priyanka Chopra To Star In The Matrix 4 Along With Keanu Reeves & We Can’t Keep Calm!

The Matrix 4: Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut in films with Baywatch in 2017. Post that, she has made special appearances in films like Isn’t It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake. Well, the recent reports suggest that PeeCee will be appearing in The Matrix 4 which stars ace actor Keanu Reeves.

The announcement of The Matrix 4 happened in August last year and since then, fans are very excited about the upcoming instalment. However, now it is a big news for all the fans of The Sky Is Pink actress if she joins the star cast too.

As reported by Variety, Priyanka Chopra is having a final conversation with the makers to join the cast of The Matrix 4. However, she has confirmed the news yet anywhere and not posted anything about it on her social media pages. In the film, we might get to see the stunning actress is yet another powerful and action avatar!

The Matrix 4 will be written and directed by Lana Wachowski and also stars Carrie-Ann Moss along with Keanu Reeves. With Priyanka Chopra’s presence in the film, we are sure it is going to be worth every minute.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink which was her Bollywood comeback film. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film also starred Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She will be next seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’.

