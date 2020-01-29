Doordarshan Trailer: Mahie Gill, Manu Rishi Chaddha & Dolly Ahluwalia Come Together For A Funny Slice-Of-Life Drama

The makers of Doordarshan, a slice of life comedy, dropped the poster and trailer of the film today, and it has captured the attention of the audience.

Starring Mahie Gill, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Dolly Ahluwalia and Supriya Shukla in lead roles, Doordarshan is a slice of life comedy which promises to offer wholesome entertainment for the entire family.

The storyline of Doordarshan revolves around a North Indian family which is forces to recreate the Doordarshan era of the 1990s in the fast-paced era of today, and what ensues is a hilarious turn of events.



Presented by Arya Films, it has been Written And Directed By Gagan Puri, Produced by Ritu and Sandeep Arya, and will hit the cinemas on 28th February 2020.

