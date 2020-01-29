Katrina Kaif’s Polka Dot Crop Top & Short Skirt Are The Apt Casuals For A Brunch Date

Katrina Kaif always makes our hearts skip a beat with her gorgeous appearances and fashion choices. The actress can pull off anything and everything and carry it off well with confidence and panache. Whether it’s a saree, ethnic wear, a bikini, a dress, Katrina amazes us in almost every outfit.

Yesterday, the Bharat actress attended an event in Mumbai. For the same, she kept her look elegant and cool and we loved it. Katrina Kaif opted for a yellow leather skirt and a black knit crop top with polka dot prints on it. The actress set her beautiful long hair in soft waves and opted for simple silver hoops.

Coming to her make-up, she had a nude touch with glossy baby pink lip shade and smokey eyes. The actress shared the photos on her Instagram page and gave us major fashion goals. She is giving us pure retro feels and it’s a perfect outfit to wear for your farewell or birthday party if you haven’t decided a dress yet!

Check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. The diva will be seen as a doctor in this action-cop drama. After almost a decade Akshay and Kat will be seen on the silver screen together. Sooryanvanshi will hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

Kaif will also be working with Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi in a horror-comedy. The news was confirmed by the latter himself.

