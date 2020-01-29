BREAKING: Kunal Kamra VS Arnab Goswami Controversy – Comedian OPENS UP About His Stand On The Flight-Ban

A lot of ruckus has been created ever since Kunal Kamra shared his entire experience of asking Arnab Goswami about his journalistic behaviours, in an Indigo flight where they both sat beside each other. A video of the same has been going viral all over, where the comedian can be seen slamming Goswami for his ignorance, further calling him a ‘coward’. However, Indigo now in turn has banned Kunal for his alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

Kunal shared the entire row yesterday with a video which witnesses him giving out a monologue on Arnab Goswami’s journalism and he mentioned to how he did it for Rohit (Rohit Vemula), whose mother’s cast the Republic host had been talking about on air. He could be heard saying, “Here I’m asking coward Arnab Goswami a question about his journalism and he’s doing exactly what I expected him to do. He’s being a coward. First, he called me mentally unstable and now he’s now he’s saying ‘I’m watching something’. He’s not ready to answer my questions, viewers.”

“Viewers today want to know if Arnab is a coward or a nationalist,” the comedian asks in the signature Arnab Goswami style. The 1 minute 51 second video is all over the internet with over 2.6 million views on it.

However, in a turn of events, Indigo authorities have banned Kunal Kamra for the next 6 months over his ‘inappropriate behaviour.’ The official handle of the flight issued a public statement that read, “In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour.”

In return, Kunal has too let out his stand on the same:

But another twist came in when the duo again today locked horns in a flight. About the same, Kunal wrote, “FYI – Arnab Goswami was in my flight again this morning while returning from lucknow… I again asked him politely if he wants to have a honest discussion he with his verbal arrogant hand jester he asked me to move away & I did that…”

