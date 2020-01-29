Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s Brother Blames Salman Khan For Marriage Proposal To Himanshi Khurana: “It’s Affection, Not Love”

Bigg Boss 13 has a lot of love angles taking place, be it Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan, Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill or the latest, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Yesterday’s episode witnessed Riaz proposing the Punjabi singer for marriage, and she said yes! However, brother Umar Riaz isn’t very happy about it and claims that it is just affection and not love from his sibling’s side.

Umar Riaz opened up about the entire issue in a recent interview. Adding that he’s shocked that his brother went onto propose somebody, he claims that it is only affection and it is the house that’s making a career-oriented Asim take such big steps.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Umar said, “It was kind of a shocker for me, to be honest because Asim is the kind of guy who is very career orientated, very much into fitness and what he wants to do in life, so proposing someone for marriage was not something I was expecting. Whenever earlier we used to have a chat about marriage, he used to speak about his career. Now, it is time to do something big rather than taking care of somebody else. I think the house has such negative vibes, people constantly trying to put you down and Himanshi was the one who was sweet to him and he used to admire her. Having said that I think Asim developed an affection for her rather than love.”

Furthermore, he went onto claim that it is also because of Salman Khan’s blames on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode that must have triggered his brother to take such a drastic step. In contrary, he believes such decisions should not be made on a reality show, because things vary in the real world. “Asim had some pressure from Salman sir too because he said that because of Asim, Himanshi got separated from her fiance. So he took it upon himself and hence maybe he took the step,” Umar Riaz added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!