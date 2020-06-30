People are yet to overcome the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput who died by committing suicide at his residence in Mumbai. Last week came yet another shocking news about young and popular TikToker Siya Kakkar ending her life by suicide. She was just 16, and the very thought about what made her take the extreme step has been a big concern for her fans and admirers. Recently, Bigg Boss 13 runner’s up Asim Riaz took to his Instagram handle to mourn on the loss of Siya along with an important message.

Asim Riaz who is quite active on Instagram with over 3.5 Million followers shared a picture of Siya Kakkar along with a message that read, ” Unfortunate demise of a Young talented girl who could have achieved lot in her life. guys plz stay positive and Firm in your life which may erase any kind of negativity.. Rest in peace”

Delhi Police has seized Siya Kakkar’s cell phone, and are hoping to find any sort of clue as to why Siya took the drastic step of ending her life.

Last week as per a report from Zee News, Delhi police are investigating if Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death had triggered any kind of tension for the teenager. It is learnt that there’s no link between Sushant’s death and Siya’s suicide. The police have confirmed that she was under stress for the past four to five days before the suicide, but nobody knows the exact reason.

As per various reports, Siya Kakkar’s manager has stated the exact reason behind her death could be something related to her personal life, as from the professional front she was doing very well.

Delhi police are currently investigating the case and are gathering details from her family members and friends.

