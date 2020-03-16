Sidharth Shukla On Shilpa Shinde’s Claims Of Being In A Relationship With Him: “This Is Crazy! Maybe You Were Dating…”

Bigg Boss 13 is over weeks ago, but the craze around the show refuses to die. While there were many who accused the makers of the show and host Salman Khan of being biased towards Sidharth Shukla despite his aggressive nature, Shilpa Shinde’s confession was something that sent shock waves among fans of the show and Shukla.

Shilpa had claimed to be in a relationship with Sidharth Shukla and later went on to say that he was physically abusive with her and even tried to strangle her once. While Shukla had chosen to keep mum on Shilpa’s comments so far, he has now put out his thoughts.

Speaking to TOI, the former Dil Se Dil Tak actor has said, “All these rumours and controversies don’t make a difference to me. If you are trying to throw stones at others, it only shows how insecure you are. I only feel sorry for all of them and hope that they don’t do such things in the future. All these comments are so weird. Imagine, out of the blue, someone comes forth and says that ‘I was in a relationship with you’ That is crazy! Maybe, you were dating that person or maybe you were not, but why would you want to talk about the relationship now? I wonder why people do that.”

Shilpa had made several shocking confession in her interview to Spotboye where she had said, “Yes we had an affair and Sidharth Shukla was a very abusive and aggressive man in the relationship. He was possessive and used to hit me a lot. Yeh ek conversation hai between a boyfriend (Sidharth) and girlfriend (Shilpa), kaafi maar-peet ke baad. Isne mujhe chalti gaadi se bhi feka hai. Ab main kichad mein utar aayi hun kyunki aise insaan ko winner banayenge to baakiyon ke saath nainsaafi hogi. Hamesha maarta tha (This is a conversation between a girlfriend and a boyfriend after a lot of physical abuse. He even threw me out from a running car. Now I am down to this dirt, because if such a person is made the winner, it will be injustice to others). I have even filed a police complaint against him.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, popularly referred to as SidNaaz will soon be reuniting for a music video reportedly produced by Kaushal Joshi sung by Darshan Raval.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!