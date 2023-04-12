The Internet was shaken when they learnt about TV actress Tunisha Sharma, aged 20, who was hanging herself to death. Her mother accused her boyfriend and Ali Baba co-star Sheezan Khan of abetting her suicide. While the investigation is still underway, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Siddharth Nigam recalls speaking to her on a video call a day before the tragic incident. Scroll below for more details!

Tunisha passed away on 24th December 2022. She was found hanging inside the makeup room of her Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan. The duo had been in a relationship but broke up a few days before her death. Her mother had filed a case against the actor, following which he was sent to police custody. He was released on bail on 5th March, after 70 days of jail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recalling his last conversation with Tunisha Sharma, Siddharth Nigam has told Times of India, “It was very depressing moment for me. I was shooting for the film and Tunisha had made a video call to Jassie paaji (Jassie Gill). They were about to do a music video together. I spoke to her on video call after about a year or so. She was very excited and made plans to visit us. And next day, I got a call while on my way to workout about Tunisha.”

Siddharth Nigam continued, “I thought someone is playing a prank. But I kept getting calls and then I finally learned about her. Pairo tale zameen khisak gaya. Many times I think why she did that. She has so many people who love her, but as they say life is unpredictable. That pain can’t be expressed in words.”

For the unversed, Siddharth had shared the screen with Tunisha Sharma in the TV show Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

Here’s hoping Tunisha is at peace wherever she is!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates.

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Make The Internet Lose Their Minds In A Realistic B**b Painted Dress, Netizens Trolls Saying “Love The Bluff”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News