Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Tiwari Opens Up About Her Mom’s Personal Struggles: “I Am Proud Of Her”

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most famous faces of television, she rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. But despite so much fame, Shweta had to face a lot of struggles as her 2 marriages ended on an ugly note. Recently, Shweta and Raja Chaudhary’s daughter Palak Tiwari opened up about her mother’s personal life battles.

Shweta Tiwari’s first marriage with Raja Chaudhary, and her second one with Abhinav Kohli couldn’t last long. The actress has also been a victim of domestic violence. Her daughter Palak Tiwari shared shocking revelations about her mother’s struggles and she also said that she’s proud of her mother overcoming every problem in her life.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Palak Tiwari said -“I am constantly proud of her. I think even while growing up, I used to be so proud when my mother came for a parent-teacher meeting. I was like ‘that’s my mom’. Your parents don’t need to be an actor or super famous for you to feel that way”.

She added – “The personal battles that we have faced… I have seen her go through everything. The kind of things I have seen her deal with, so many of which I am still discovering, and the more I learn about it, the more I am like, ‘How is she sane? How is she the way she is?’”.

Palak Tiwari also revealed that Shweta never allowed her problems getting the better of her, She said “Because people handle things differently and when you are at a low point in your life, people are more susceptible to and let vice take over you, but what I commend about her is that even when she was at the lowest point in her life, she did not let vice take over her. You know when she was at her lowest, she has always strived harder”.

On the work front, Shweta made her digital debut in 2019 with Alt Balaji and ZEE5’s Hum Tum And Them, co-starring Akshay Oberoi. She also stars opposite Varun Badola in television series Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

