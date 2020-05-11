When Ekta Kapoor Felt Guilty About Stealing A Chance From Her Son Of Having A Father

Ekta Kapoor has been trying to send some positive vibes among people during the chaos that the coronavirus pandemic has created.

Not so long ago, Ekta Kapoor was seen on a live stream with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in a show called ‘heart to heart’ where the producer had a deeply insightful conversation with him.

What Ekta Kapoor told the Gurudev touched many hearts. She told, “I am a single mother. I have had a child, on my own. My son is 15 months old. I am bringing him up with the art of giving, which is the art of living. I will bring him to the ashram once the lockdown opens.”

Adding further, Ekta Kapoor inquired “I want to ask you – I often ask this to myself – Have I stolen a chance from him of having a father? I had a single child because I felt I could give my child both parents’ love. But I sometimes feel guilty. Is this guilt real or wrong?”

The Gurudev replied supporting Ekta Kapoor, “Na, you don’t need to. One of the greatest sage Satyakam did not have a father. Only his mother Jabala – single woman brought him up. And he became the greatest.”

The Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar from the art of living and Ekta Kapoor were seen live streaming from their respective social media handles. The motive was to reach out to people, elevate their motivational levels and to implore an element of peace among them during these chaotic and perilous times.

Ekta Kapoor and Gurudev truly answered a major question that always roams in the mind of single moms who constantly worry about these things and ask themselves worrisome questions.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!