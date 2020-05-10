Shweta Tiwari REVEALS Her Daughter Palak Tiwari Bought Makeup Worth 1 Lac 80 Thousand For Her 16th Birthday

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of Indian television. She is currently seen in a TV show titled ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’ opposite Varun Badola. She also made her OTT debut with Zee5’s ‘Hum Tum And Them’. Her bold avatar in the series got the attention of her fans and she wasn’t just praised by her fans but critics as well.

Shweta Tiwari and daughter spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed what all difficulties they’ve been through together. Their bond is more like an elder and younger sister than of a mother and daughter.

Shweta Tiwari also revealed that for Palak’s 16th birthday, she shopped for makeup worth rs 1 lac 80 thousand. “On her 16th birthday, she went and shopped for like 1 lac 80 thousand worth of makeup. Such expensive products, ek ek eyeshadows iske 7-7 hazaar 8-8 hazaar ke…I called my family and said, ‘It’s time! I want a son’ I cannot afford so much. I cannot have another daughter.”

Isn’t that like all of us with our mothers? This was pretty relatable. Talking about how they have literally grown together, Shweta Tiwari said, “That is true. When Palak was young, even I was very young. I was Palak’s age, 19, when I gave birth to her. At that point, I did not know how to behave like a mother. I did not know how to teach them right or wrong because I was also learning with my experience.” Palak added, “I think with me, growing up I just assumed everyone’s mother is like mom. I feel like she has always been my older sister. I relate to her on a sister’s front.”

Happy Mother’s Day to all the bold and beautiful mother’s out there. Life would have been so dull without y’all. All that we are, we owe it to you!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!