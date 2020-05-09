The Kapil Sharma Show Judge Archana Puran Singh Clears The Air On Accusations Of Making Her Househelp Do All Work Amid Lockdown, WATCH

People across the globe are left with no options but to stay home safe with family amid lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic. Celebs are making sure to make use of these times by learning new skills online, helping their spouses with house works, interacting with fans etc. The Kapil Sharma Show judge Archana Puran Singh, who is quite active on Instagram has been sharing some adorable pictures and videos with her fans and followers.

Off late, Archana Puran Singh was accused by people for making her help Bhagyashri do complete household works amid lockdown. The Kapil Sharma Show judge yesterday shared a video with Bhagyashri where the latter spoke about her experience working at her home. She also stated that it’s not just her alone, but the entire family jointly does the household chores. She also asked the Archana Puran Singh’s followers not to accuse or judge someone without any proper reason.

Bhagyashri also revealed that she has been working as househelp at Archana Puran Singh’s family for past 3 years and has been staying with the latter and her family from past one month amid lockdown.

Bhagyashri also thanked Archana Puran Singh’s fans and followers for all the birthday wishes that she received when the latter informed that close to 2000 people had sent her wishes on her (Bhagyashri) birthday.

Archana Puran Singh shared the video with a caption that read, ” Conversations with Bhagyshri. Before #lockdown2020 there was less time to indulge Bhagyashri in her favorite pastime… TALKING!🤣 But now with so much time on our hands she’s going full throttle😁 Before her bedtime she makes it a point every night to come and chatter away merrily!”



