Actors have difficult yet a very interesting job. They get to play different characters and experience different lives while they hold onto their real identity. We often visualise actors as their most loved characters but one thing they dislike the most is being stereotyped. Ramayan actors are also among those artists who have been heavily stereotyped by their admirers. Fans just want to see Arun Govil as Shri Ram, Sita in Dipika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman.

Though they love this admiration from the audience, Dipika and Sunil in an open media conversation recently revealed that if given a chance they would love to play other characters in Ramayan as well.

Hindustan Times has quoted Sunil as saying that he will love to play Raavan if given a chance, “I prefer doing Lakshman, if Lakshman is not an option for me, I will definitely like to do Raavan. He has so many shades to perform. There is a lot of variety for an actor.”

Dipika also opened up and said that she would like to play Shri Ram’s step-mother Kaikeyi who played a major role behind Ram, Sita and Lakshman’s 14-year-long exile. She said, “If today somebody would have offered me, I would have possibly done Kaikeyi, this is how much we have changed as actors (laughs). As an actor, it is exactly opposite playing a negative role. If I have to play a role, I will like to try playing a role where I have a dimension, where I can explore myself as a creative person.”

This is where director Ramanand Sagar’s son Prem Sagar pointed out that people may not accept her in a role like this. However Sunil said, “It depends on actor’s quality and belief. If the actor is very powerful and talented, he can pull this off.”

Even Dipika added that she now wants to take a leap as an actor and extend her boundaries, “I see myself as a lot more than just that. It’s time where I take a leap where work is concerned. We have given 33 years, each one of us. It’s time for us to extend our boundaries.”

What do you think about this? Would you like to see Sunil and Dipika playing Raavan and Kaikeyi?

