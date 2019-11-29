Shweta Tiwari All Set To Make Her Digital Debut With ALTBalaji & ZEE5’s ‘Hum, Tum And Them – Bachchon Ke Side Effects!’

Giving back to back hits with their latest web-series, ALTBalaji and ZEE5, two homegrown OTT giants, are all set to bring together a new family drama titled ‘Hum, Tum and Them- Bachchon ke side effects !’. With the poster release all across the social media channels, the show has a lot to look forward to. The series features Shweta Tiwari, one of the most recognized faces in the Indian television industry, making her highly-anticipated web series debut along with the dashing and debonair Akshay Oberoi.

Also seen in the show will be Bhavin Bhanushali, Aashika Bhatia, Gautam Ahuja, and Sara Gesawat.

At first, the story of the lead pair seems far from the mainstream love story between a couple. Adding further masala to the show is the fact that the two bring along their grown-up children in what is sure to make for a very entertaining watch.

‘Hum Tum and Them’ revolves around a family drama and the pain that everyone goes through in maintaining perfect harmony in the house. It’s an unlikely love story between two people who get a second chance at love… but almost lose it because they don’t feel they deserve it. After all, a relationship is a commitment where giving up is always an option but making it work is a choice! With the interest of the audience already up a notch, Hum Tum and Them has more in store with the trailer streaming on Friday, December 29.

Are you excited to see our favourite Shweta Tiwari on the web? Let us know in the comments below.

