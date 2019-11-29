Disha Patani’s Sexy Black & White Bikini Pic Is Setting The Internet On FIRE!

Disha Patani is currently on a mini-vacation at Bangkok. A few days ago, the actress took a holiday along with her girl gang. She is sharing a lot of pictures on her Instagram page from her exotic holiday.

A few hours ago, the Baaghi 2 actress shared a hot and sexy monochrome bikini picture. As soon as Disha shared the photo, it received a lot of likes and the comments section was full of compliments pouring. The actress looks extremely hot in this photo and has managed to set the internet on fire.

The Bharat actress is known for being a fitness freak and all that hard work on her body can be seen in the photo. Her fans are praising the actress and we too can’t get enough of this bewitching photo. She captioned the pic with a butterfly emoji.

On the work front, this year, Disha Patani was seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which also stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover. The film had released during Eid this year and made a decent collection at the box office.

Next, the actress has again teamed up with Salman for Prabhudheva’s upcoming action thriller called ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai‘. Disha will be seen opposite Khan and the actress is very excited to get an opportunity to work with the superstar again.

