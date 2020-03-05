Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak’s Leafy Pose Is Better Than Kiara Advani’s Dabboo Ratnani Shoot, Claim Fans; See Pics

Shweta Tiwari who had been away from the screens from a while now, is currently grabbing all the eyeballs with her show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. But her daughter, Palak Tiwari, is a star in the making and has been creating much more buzz than her mother herself. The starkid recently shared pictures of a photoshoot and fans can’t stop comparisons with Kiara Advani’s latest shoot for Dabboo Ratnani Calendar, 2020.

Dabboo Ratnani revealed his calendar last month and featured Bollywood actors like Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar amongst others in their bold avatars. While each and every photo remained amazing, it was the Laxmmi Bomb actress Kiara Advani’s leafy pose that sparked a lot of controversies and caught attention. There seems to be a competition now!

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari took to her Instagram to share pictures from her latest photo shoot that seems to have been inspired by Kiara’s frame as she poses behind a leaf. One can witness her wearing an animal print dress and the beauty complemented her look with smokey eyes, loads of highlighter and brown lip shade. The pictures in between the leaves make Palak look drop-dead gorgeous and fans can’t get enough of her beauty.

Check out the pictures below:

A section of her fans even went onto compare her look with that of Kiara Advani’s and claimed that the starkid looked way better than the Bollywood actress.

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari was recently seen having a good time at her brother Nidhaan’s wedding, which she attended with her daughter Palak and son Reyansh.

Shweta and her kids turned out colour-coordinated in vibrant hues of orange, saffron and yellow, and made quite a collective statement in ethnic style going by pictures she has posted on Instagram.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!