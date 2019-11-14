SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 13: “Arhaan Khan Is Mazhar Shaikh... We Were Supposed To Get Married,” CLAIMS Actress Amrita Dhanoa

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 is one of Indian Television’s most controversial shows and has often hit the headlines due to fights between the contestants or due to the inmates pulling up issues that happened between them outside the BB house. And in a recent shocking revelation made by actress Amrita Dhanoa, the identity of wildcard entrant Arhaan Khan has come into question.

Actress Amrita Dhanoa, who is also an entrepreneur, has said that Arhaan has been hiding his identity and is a fraudster in real life. Speaking to Spotboye, Amrita said, “Arhaan is a big-time liar. He is faking his identity; his name is actually Mazhar Shaikh. Arhaan, err, Mazhar and I were in a live-in relationship for almost five years. I met him in a party and we kind of started meeting each other. Within six days, he requested me to allow him to stay with me, saying that some problem has happened at his rented flat. We were quite serious about each other. I also met his parents and we were supposed to get married. Then I had thrown him out of my house as he was a fraudster. However, he was still in touch with me until even a few days before entering Bigg Boss 13.”

Making further startling revelations, the actress went on to say, “And you know what? I gave him Rs 1 lakh, two years back while he was doing his show Bado Bahu and he hasn’t given me that amount back yet. He is a cheater. His main profession is to impress girls, be with them and enjoy life with their money. Rashami Desai is the latest one to fall in his trap. I feel bad for her”.

While there is no way to find out who to trust between Amrita and Arhaan, Amrita went another step ahead to claim, “My only reason to tell you so much about him is that next time out; he should not succeed in fooling girls.”

Arhaan who is currently being seen having a special bond with Rashami Desai in the Bigg Boss house.

