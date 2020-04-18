Shivin Narang’s Dance Video With Beyhadh 2 Co-Star Kangan Nangia Goes VIRAL, Watch

The handsome TV actor Shivin Narang is known for his cute and bubbly personality. The actor, who is seen in Sony TV’s thriller show Beyhadh 2 is keeping his fans entertained by being active on social media. The actor keeps sharing throwback pictures and videos on social media from his previous shows and keeps entertaining his fans during lockdown.

Shivin recently took to Instagram to share yet another fun and interesting BTS video. While his off-screen fun with Jennifer Winget is quite popular, we’ve got our hands on one more fun-filled BTS moment. Though it does not have Jennifer, his masti with another co-star will make you go ‘awww’. Well, we’re talking about Kangan Nangia, who plays the role of Ananya Dutt on the show.

A few weeks ago, Shivin took to his Instagram handle to share a happy and naughty BTS video with Kangan on the sets of the revenge drama.

Check it out:

Shivin and Kangan are seen grooving to Neha Kakkar’s peppy track Yaad Piya Ki Aane Laga, which starred Divya Khosla. The clip begins with Shivin winking at the camera, and Kangan trying to woo him. She is seen pulling off the best moves to impress Shivin, but the actor does not pay any heed.

Apart from Beyhadh 2, Shivin Narang is also seen participating in Colors’ popular stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

