Shehnaaz Gill’s drastic transformation has left the fans in awe of her dedication. And with her new singing cover of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ along with Arjun Kanungo, the ‘Punjabi Kudi’ is winning hearts all over again on the internet.

Gill is a multi-talented person and we have already seen her singing, acting and acing the fashion game throughout Bigg Boss 13.

Yesterday, Shehnaaz Gill released the new song cover of “Dil Diyan Gallan’ with Arjun Kanungo and netizens are in awe of this new singing duo. YouTube has some of the most amazing reactions to this cover and we can’t help but bring you this.

Take a look at some of the best reactions here:

“Shehnaaz getting appreciation all over India, Canada, Pakistan, Bangladesh, USA, Australia and Germany is so great. This girl has earned a loyal fan base. Most loved girl Shehnaaz.”

“Beautiful cover song…Shehnaaz is a multi talented girl. All the best for Shehnaaz and Arjun.”

“Everyone is taking about shehnaaz, why not about arjun, he is good but underrated singer, cause you peoples are busy in watching t series and punjabi songs, love you fanungos 🥰🥰🥰”

“Really loving it. Arjun Voice is so sexy and Shehnaaz voice is really soulful. Both r killing this. Loved thos this collaboration 😍”

“Arjun was one of my all time favorite singer , but this time both of you just made an awesome, amazing cover song ❣️❣️”

“Shehnaaz You are so cute beautiful innocent pure hearted You have a lovely voice…Biss boss 13 dekh raha hu abhi 131 episode dekh chuka hu…Apka or Sidharth ki jodi kamaal ki hai…Aap andar or bahar dono taraf se sundar ho…hmesha khush raho…”

Aww, so much love coming in for Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo.

Arjun shared a beautiful picture with the ‘Punjabi Kudi’ on his Instagram and captioned it, “Ab @shehnaazgill aur @carlaruthdennis ko ‘among us’ sikhana padega 😁 super fun day @tanzeel_khan03 @unnati_m @stuffbynemo”

Sharing the song on her official Instagram handle, Shehnaaz wrote, “Comment with a ❤️ below if you want me to do more such song covers! #ShehnaazSings”

Ok, we definitely more want covers, Shehnaaz Gill. Keep em’ coming!

