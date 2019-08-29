Shah Rukh Khan On Emraan Hashmi In Bard of Blood: “From Serial Kisser To Serial Kicker”

Shah Rukh Khan has backed Netflix Indian original series Bard of Blood which stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The series is based on Bilal Siddiqui’s book of the same name. A few days ago, the trailer of the web series was out which received a great response.

As reported by PTI, in a statement SRK opened up about Bard of Blood and taking Emraan has the lead. Shah Rukh said, “Initially, we were joking about how Emraan’s image is going to turn a serial kisser to a serious kicker. Emraan is a tough guy. Kabir Anand’s character is that of someone who is not in-your-face tough, but has a macho personality and works with his mind plus there is a physical ability of an action hero and I think that mix perfectly fits Emraan.”

Khan called Emraan a wonderful actor and said that he likes his zone of being extremely underplayed easy.

In Bard of Blood, Emraan Hashmi plays the role of an excommunicated RAW agent named Kabir Anand.

Bard of Blood also stars Viineet Kumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kirti Kulhari and Rajit Kapoor in pivotal roles. The series will be streaming on Netflix on September 27, 2019. Apart from this Shah Rukh Khan’s next project is yet unconfirmed. The latest rumour being Shah being a part of Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra, read it here.

