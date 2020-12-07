Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar starrer Cruel Intentions was released in 1999. The film gave us an iconic kiss, for which both actresses won an MTV Movie & TV Award for best kiss at the time. Now after 20 years, both actresses tried to re-create the iconic smooch in the most 2020 way possible.

Selma and Sarah recently appeared for MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time show, where they bagged the GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock award. The actress celebrated their win with a video of them kissing. Both thanked MTV for the recognition as well as for Best Kiss at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards.

Sarah Michelle Gellar also joked that theirs is now the “single-most awarded kiss in cinema history — you don’t have to Google it, I already did.” While Selma Blair said, “I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people for so long is not just for the initial shock value, but because it was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realize certain aspects of their sexuality and help make people comfortable to be who they really are.”

Sarah also said, “It also presented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic toward acceptance in pop culture. And also it was super hot.” Blair then laughed and agreed by saying, “You’re not wrong”. They then re-created the kiss behind a sheet of glass. In reference to the ongoing pandemic, Gellar then said, “Stay safe, MTV. And, 2020: end soon.”

Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar previously shared a reunion pic, where the later appeared in a mask, on Instagram back in June. The picture was shared a day after Gellar posted a throwback pic of the two kissing onstage at the MTV Awards.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Gellar wrote, “Since I will have to stay six feet away from you today (and wear a mask) this will be as close as I get to giving you a birthday kiss. Happy Birthday @selmablair.”

