Sejal Sharma’s Mother Opens Up On Daughter’s Suicide, Says She Wasn’t Depressed!

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide on late Friday evening and has left the entire nation in shock. Last month, TV actor Kushal Punjabi committed suicide and left a note for his family and similar is the case with Sejal. However, both the actors haven’t revealed the reason behind taking such a life-turning decision and ending their lives.

Talking about Sejal’s suicide, her fellow actor Donal Bisht revealed earlier that she was in depression for not getting work. Now in a new report, Sejal’s mother has spoken about her taking such a major step and revealed that she wasn’t in depression.

“She had got a lead role. I don’t know what happened after that she chose to kill herself,” a report by Amar Ujala read.

Sejal in her suicide note earlier mentioned, “I can’t take the pressure of this hard life.”

A report in Mumbai Mirror has quoted a Thane police official as saying, “We are calling experts to decipher many words in the letter written cursively. However, from whatever we have been able to understand, she was tired of the struggles in life. He also informed that she also apologised to her parents stating that they would have to live with the stigma for her decision (of committing suicide).”

“In the note, she has not blame anyone for her decision to take the extreme step,” he added.

May her soul rest in peace!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!