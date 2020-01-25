Sejal Sharma Suicide: Police Finds Suicide Note In Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji Actress’ House

TV actress Sejal Sharma’s suicide as come as a shock to her family, friends, fans and celebs of the TV industry. Sejal Sharma is popularly known for playing the role of Simmy Khosla in the show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

One of Sejal Sharma’s co-star name Aru K Verma revealed that 10 days ago they had a chat on WhatsApp and she seemed fine. Aru also shared about meeting the actress a few days ago.

The latest report by The Times of India revealed that the police has recovered Sejal Sharma’s suicide note from her residence in Mira Road. The Kashimira police have filed a case of accidental death and they are investing the cause of her death. Sharma’s suicide note mentions that she took this step due to personal reasons and no one is responsible for it.

Sejal Sharma’s body is taken for an autopsy at a government hospital in Bhayander. The police are questioning her two friends and a roommate currently.

Sejal’s Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji Co-star Jasmin Bhasin is also shocked to hear her death news. The actress told Spotboye earlier that Sejal was a very happy girl and would get along really well with people.

