Actor Pratik Gandhi, who will soon be seen sharing screen space with Richa Chadha in ‘The Great Indian Murder’, spoke about working with the actress and director Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Advertisement

Pratik finds Richa very passionate.

Advertisement

Pratik Gandhi shares: “There are a lot of things I admire about Richa but one thing that I admire the most is, she is very passionate about her work and is very pure at heart and thought. Whatever she thinks she says, I can see that purity and passion in whatever she does.”

Pratik Gandhi, is a huge admirer of Tigmanshu Dhulia that he said a Yes to be part of ‘The Great Indian Murder’ without reading the script as he wanted to work with the talented director.

Further, talking about Dhulia, Pratik added that he has been a fan of Tigmanshu’s work and Paan Singh Tomar is his favourite film.

Pratik Gandhi says, “He is an actor himself so its a very interesting combination of actor-director because that makes our job as an actor very easy to work with a director like him. He understands a lot of nuances he gives you free hand to experiment and improvise.”

“It felt as if I am working with an old colleague and that’s how the equation became. This is my first ever project with him and I met him for the first time just for this project, but I will relish this relationship for a long time.”

‘The Great Indian Murder’ has been taken from the pages of Vikas Swarup’s riveting novel, Six Suspects, which revolves around the murder of the son of a high-profile minister.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the show promises an intriguing mystery with a talented cast that includes Pratik Gandhi and Richa in the lead, along with Raghubir Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam, Jatin Goswami, and Shashank Arora

‘The Great Indian Murder’ will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from February 4 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali

Must Read: Gurmeet Choudhary, Arjun Bijlani Reunite For Dil Pe Zakhm, Deets Inside!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube