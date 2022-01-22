The makers of the upcoming murder mystery show The Great Indian Murder, released a special video on Friday which shows how they came up with the title of the series, based on Vikas Swarup’s novel ‘Six Suspects’.

The show’s co-producer Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram to share the video.

Ajay wrote: “Trailer dekh liya ab dekho #TheGreatIndianMurder ke title ki mystery. Turning the clock back to unveil how the show name came to be.”

The video shows the The Great Indian Murder director Tigmanshu Dhulia, producer Ajay Devgn and one of the show leads, Pratik Gandhi jamming over the title of the show.

Pratik first throws the suggestion of naming the show after the book but Ajay disagrees on the grounds of it being too obvious. Tigmanshu then suggests that the title should be of three words as they click with the audience.

Finally, when the three settle on ‘The Great Indian Murder’ the video cuts to the end slate.

‘The Great Indian Murder’ has been directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and stars a powerful line up of actors like Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana, Shashank Arora, Raghubir Yadav, Paoli Dam, Jatin Goswami, Sharib Hashmi and Amey Wagh.

According to the plot, six suspects surrounding Vicky’s murder come under the radar of the case’s investigating officers DCP Sudha Bhardwaj played by Richa Chadha and Suraj Yadav essayed by Pratik Gandhi of Central Bureau of Investigation. Using the Rashomon effect with aplomb, ‘The Great Indian Murder’ explores several versions of a single murder, a story that Sudha and Suraj weave through their investigations.

The show will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 4 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

