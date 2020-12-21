Actress Sayantani Ghosh is excited about taking up the light-hearted show Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

“I am so happy to be a part of ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ as I’ll get to try something I have never done before – a light-hearted show. I think I am ending 2020 and entering into 2021 on a very good note,” said Sayantani, known for her performances in shows like “Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan” and “Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar”.

The show revolves around a father (played by Ssudeep Sahir) and a son (played by Ansh Sinha), where the father attempts to become his son’s best friend.

Meanwhile, actress Shweta Gulati, who played the role of Jhanvi (the mother), has quit the show. Her character Jhanvi meets with an accident and dies.

“It has been a lovely journey being a part of this show. I think I have made some beautiful relations here especially with Varun (Gautam Ahuja) and Rishabh (Ansh Sinha). Off-screen as well they treat me like their mother and I treat them like my sons,” said Shweta.

The show airs on Sony SAB.

Meanwhile, actors like Sayantani Ghosh, Barkha Sengupta, Gurdip Punjj, Shubhangi Atre, Debina Bonnerjee have come together for the music video of “Hamara India”, which highlights the merrier future that awaits us once the dark phase of the COVID-19 pandemic passes.

Singer-composer Hardik Tailor has collaborated with DJ Shadow Dubai to create the song.

Are y’all excited to see Sayantani Ghosh in Tera Yaar Hoon Main? Tell us in the comments below.

