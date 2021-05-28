Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram on Friday to share the teaser of the anthology series “Ray“. The series, based on Satyajit Rays short stories, will stream from June 25.

“Four gripping stories. Three renowned Directors. Four top-notch actors. All inspired by Satyajit Ray. #Ray, premieres June 25th, only on Netflix,” wrote Bajpayee.

The series will have four episodes. The first episode, called “Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa”, is directed by Abhishek Chaubey, written by Niren Bhatt and stars Manoj and Gajraj Rao.

The second episode is titled “Forget Me Not” and it has been directed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Siraj Ahmed. It stars Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose.

The third episode is called “Bahrupiya” and Srijit Mukherji has directed it. It has been written by Siraj Ahmed and features Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

Director Vasan Bala has helmed the last episode called “Spotlight”. Written by Niren Bhatt, it stars Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

The series will stream on Netflix. How excited are you? Let us know in the comments section below.

