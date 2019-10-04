‘Sasural Simar Ka’ Actress Dipika Kakar Hospitalised, Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Shares A Cute Recovery Note

“Sasural Simar Ka” actress Dipika Kakar has been admitted in a hospital and her actor-husband is praying for her speedy recovery.

Shoaib, who has also worked on the television show “Sasural Simar Ka” with Dipika took to his Instagram on Thursday.

In the image, the actress can be seen on lying on a hospital bed with Shoaib at her side.

“Bas ab jaldi theek ho jao yaar bachcha (Please recover fast baby). Pray for her speedy recovery,” Shoaib captioned the image.

Details related to the actress’s health have not been shared.

The two got married in February 2018 in Bhopal.

Deepika made her television debut in 2010 with “Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi“. She then appeared in “Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo“. From 2011 to 2017, she portrayed Simar Bhardwaj in “Sasural Simar Ka“.

In 2015, Deepika participated in “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8” and in 2017 she participated in “Nach Baliye 8” with Shoaib. She was also seen in “Bigg Boss 12”.

Shoaib made his television debut in 2009 with “Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein“. After that he did “Rishton Ke Bhanwar Mein Uljhi Niyati“. In 2017, he played Captain Abhimanyu Singh Rathore/Aditya Singh Rathore in “Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai“.

