WATCH: Dwayne Johnson Surprises His 100 Year Old Fan On A Birthday & It’s Hard To Miss!

Dwayne Johnson is widely popular across the globe as The Rock and needs no introduction. One of the biggest stars in the world and a professional wrestler in WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) has garnered a massive following for him in all age groups.

The superstar has always shared hearty bond with fans and never misses a chance to make them happy. We witnessed one such moment recently when Dwayne wished his special fan on a birthday.

Dwayne wished Grandma Grover who turned 100 this Wednesday. In the video, he wished and thanked grandma for being his fan, to which her reaction was hard to miss.

Happy 100th birthday to Grandmom Grover, I cannot begin to thank @TheRock enough for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/qZ9iOcsiJI — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) October 2, 2019

In the video, Dwayne said, “I hear you’re a very big fan of mine, which I’m so honored by the way… that you’re a fan and I believe you’re in Philadelphia, I love Philadelphia. I’m sending you so much love and a huge congratulations on 100 years. What an amazing life.”

The video was posted by grandma’s friend Jamie Klingler.

Dwayne Johnson, who married his long-time girlfriend in Hawaii on August 18 and opened up about his willingness to give up his vacation. While he and his newly-wed better half Lauren Hashian were honeymooning in Hawaii, they got the news of accident of friend-comedian Kevin Hart and their holiday was cut short owing to it.

Hart was hospitalized with a major back injury over the weekend.

