Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang brings viewers an engaging narrative about Radhika, a girl from Jhansi who takes a leap of faith to the maximum city of Mumbai. Starring Megha Ray as the protagonist, the show has seen Radhika convince her parents, especially her father, to let her pursue a career in Mumbai. She now faces the challenge of living in an alien city, adjusting with roomies from diverse backgrounds and trying to handle the pressures of her first job while appeasing her tough boss.

The ‘coming of age drama’ has viewers anticipating what will happen next in Radhika’s life as she balances her work and the concerns of her family back in Jhansi. Radhika has stepped out of a sheltered environment for the first time as a young adult and despite having faith in her daughter’s abilities, it’s a mother’s prerogative to worry about her child. Talking about a mother’s feeling after the child leaves the nest, Kashish Duggal relates to her character Suman Yadav and recalls similar instances of her own life.

Talking about how she now understands Suman’s inner turmoil, Kashish Duggal says, “In Suman, I see my mother. I left home and went to a different city, away from my parents to seek a future in the entertainment industry. I was a theatre artist, and I knew that I needed to move to Mumbai to make a career out of my passion for acting. So, I packed my bags and left for this “Sapnon ki Mahanagri”, leaving behind my worried mother who would constantly call me to make sure I was doing okay.

Kashish Duggal further added, My mother knew every little detail that was going on in my life – whether it was getting through an audition, missing the train, if I was eating properly, sleeping properly, who I was visiting for a job opportunity, everything! Now that I am playing a mother to a daughter who is pursuing her dreams far from home, I connect more strongly to my mother. As Suman, I now understand what my mom went through and it’s tough. I have tried to adopt my mom’s mannerisms and incorporated them in my characterization of Suman.”

In the upcoming track, Radhika’s boss, Priyal (Benaf Dadachandji) will announce an office offsite in Goa, that will be mandatory to attend for all the employees. While Radhika is keen to go on this trip, she knows that her parents (Kashish Duggal) would not agree to such an undertaking. Will Radhika’s parents allow her to go on the offsite?

