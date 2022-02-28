Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal who is known for action and trained in the oldest martial art form Kalaripayattu – will be hosting his first non-fiction action reality show titled ‘India’s Ultimate Warrior’.

Advertisement

The ‘Commando‘ famed actor along with four mentors, who are experts in the range of combat forms, are all geared up to find the ultimate warrior, who has the right blend of physical and mental attributes like focus, control, determination, balance, discipline, amongst others.

Advertisement

Talking about the show Vidyut Jammwal said, “It is high time reality shows become real, the job bestowed upon me was to find the ultimate warrior; a warrior in any field! someone who experiences everything with their mind, body, and spirit at any given moment and this was the crux of the show where we put the fighters in the toughest situations to bring out their best ! The person who got the best out of themselves is India’s ultimate warrior”.

The show will premier on March 4 on the OTT platform discovery+ and on Discovery Channel on March 14.

Other than this, earlier, star Vidyut Jammwal donated a magnificent sum of Rs 5 lakhs to the Ekaveera Kalaripayattu Academy with a promise of supporting and promoting the students for the rest of his life.

Vidyut said: “The traditional health (care and prevention) methods of India need to be reactivated. Kalaripayattu is the best available ancient health culture alive today. The need of the hour is to bring this art to the world.

“Starting from Kerala, by funding and supporting the Gurus of Kalaripayattu and Kalaris (schools) financially is only the first step. I have bigger plans for Kalaripayattu and it’s traditional as well as modern practitioners in near future.”

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Kaaranvir Bohra On His Stint In Lock Upp: “I Am Sure My Fatherly Side Will Come Out”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube