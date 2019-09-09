Sacred Games’ Surveen Chawla Will Not Work In Television Ever Again!

Surveen Chawla’s performance as Jojo Mascarenhas in Sacred Games 2 had the audience raving about her. She played a bold and strong woman in this Netflix series which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi. From TV shows to films to web series, Surveen has come very far in her acting career with promising roles and projects.

In an interview with DNA, the Parched actress was asked about her character Jojo, Surveen said that Jojo added an interesting arc and a graph to the series. Her character came on screen the way it did because of Anurag Kashyap’s direction and also great writing.

Surveen Chawla experiments a lot when it comes to films and web series. However, it has been a long time since she worked on a TV show. So is she planning to return to television anytime soon? The actress said, “Television shows in our country are still not experimenting much, so that’s out of the list for me. It’s not satisfying at all.”

She further added, “As far as films go, today content is changing and there’s a lot of experimentation that’s going on with new age writers and filmmakers. So, everybody’s focusing on content for a change which is great.”

